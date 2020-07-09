Raymond (Ray) Sargent of Cohasset passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 2. He was 88 years old. He is survived by his three children Rayna, David, and Richele; his devoted and loving brother Fay (Francis) Sargent; his former spouse and lifetime friend Diane Sargent. He was Grampy to Mason, Margot and Olivia Minder; Wylie and Aimee Mein; and Tia Sargent. Ray was born to Elva (Sylvester) Sargent and Chester Sargent at his family home on Doane Street in the village of Beechwood, Town of Cohasset, in 1932. The oldest of the 5 Sargent children: Raymond, Francis, Shirley, Arthur, and Carolyn, he lived his entire life as a Beechwooder. A true icon of simpler times, Ray and his siblings grew up sharing one bedroom, with the sisters sleeping on one side of the chimney and the brothers on the other. They had no running water and the family resources were sparse and yet the stories told are of a happy childhood: the neighborhood Beechwood gang, the Beechwood Wildcat baseball team, day-old donuts from Mrs. White, proprietor of the village store, the Beechwood Church fairs complete with turtle races, and Sunday dinners and holidays at Grandmas House with Grandma Ida and Grandpa Herberts 6 children and their childrens children, Raymonds cousins. Ray left high school early to continue his training as a master carpenter under the apprenticeship of his father Chester and grandfather Herbert. Ray would use his skills to renovate the home in Beechwood where Rayna, David, and Richele would grow up. Ray served his country during the Korean War and was a proud veteran. Ray, Sargie, Dad, Grampy, Mr. Sargent became a well-known icon of the Town of Cohasset and will be dearly missed by so many. Raymonds life was celebrated in a private family ceremony at Woodside Cemetery on July 7th. To share a remembrance or condolence, please visit Rays tribute page at www.mcnamara-sparrell.com
