|
|
Richard Silvia, 78, of Cohasset, passed on Monday, May 4, 2020, after a courageous eight-year battle with lymphoma. He was predeceased by his parents Ruth and Joe Silvia (Silvia's Garage), brother Reggie, and sisters Grace and Elaine. He leaves his high school sweetheart, wife of 56 years, Marsha Ford Silvia, his children Matt and Jill, Shelburne Vt., Dan and Meg, Nashua N.H., Amy Mae and David Carpenter, Cohasset, four amazing grandchildren, Toby, Molly, Ben, and Levi, as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Rich literally lived for his family, and taught them about creativity, curiosity, love, and loyalty. He was a talker, a storyteller, a craftsman, and a real townie. He was a high school football star and all-league captain who graduated from CHS in 1961. He then graduated from Bridgewater State College, where he worked with veteran students. He was a proud Air Force SAC veteran, and later worked as an IBM technician, a local teacher and coach, owner/manager of Silvia's Garage, manager for General Motors and Volvo, and president of Harpoon Productions. Rich loved the New England Patriots, PB&J sandwiches, and the Cohasset community, which he served in many capacities, including the Cohasset and Vo-Tech school committees, Historical Society Board of Directors, the 2ndCongregational Church, American Legion, and Konohasset Lodge, as well as working to conserve the Barnes Wildlife Sanctuary and Brass Kettle Conservation Area. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Memorial services will be held at a later date, to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cohasset Conservation Trust or Norwell NVNA/Hospice are appreciated.
Published in The Cohasset Mariner from May 9 to May 17, 2020