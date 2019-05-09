|
Robert Allen Jones; 61 of Cohasset died unexpectedly on April 26, 2019. Bobby was the son of the late Clifton B. and Barbara J (Morse) Jones. Bobby leaves his son and best friend Robert J Jones of South Boston. He is survived by his sister Deborah and her husband Peter of Cohasset, sister Donna Mahoney Chappell and husband Charles of Naples, Florida, brother Michael S. Jones of Scituate, brother Richard B Jones and wife Alysa of Weymouth. He is survived by his many nieces and nephews. A memorial celebration of Bobbys life held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the George H. Mealy American Legion Post, 118 Cohasset at two oclock. A private family burial will take place at a later date. For an online guest book, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. 781.383.0200
Published in The Cohasset Mariner from May 9 to May 16, 2019