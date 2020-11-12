1/
Robert E. Gibbons
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert E. Gibbons, age 91, of Cohasset, passed away on November 9, 2020. Robert will be remembered by his wife K. Ruth DeLay of Cohasset; daughter Lorren Gibbons of Cohasset; sister Nancy Gaffey of Baltimore, MD and many nieces and nephews. At this time services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pine Street Inn Attn: Development Office 444 Harrison Avenue, Boston, MA 02118. Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com. Richardson-Gaffey 781-545-0196

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cohasset Mariner from Nov. 12 to Nov. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved