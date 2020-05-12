|
Sharon O'Neal Cirone, of Scituate, formerly of Hingham, and Larchmont, NY, passed away on the evening of Friday, May 8, 2020, after a 25-year battle with breast cancer, at home with her loving family by her side. She was the loving wife of Mark Cirone for 34 years. In addition to her husband, Mark, Sharon is survived by her daughter Sarah, her father Patrick and his wife Judith; and her four siblings/spouses, Patrick O'Neal (Anna), Mary, Kathleen Eidson (Mark) the late Timothy O'Neal, multiple nieces and nephews and many close friends. Born in Niagara Falls, NY, she was the daughter of Patrick W. O'Neal (Tampa, FL) and the late Mary Sarah (Sally) O'Neal. Sharon was a graduate of Hingham High School and the University of Massachusetts Amherst where she studied Animal Science with a concentration in Equine Studies. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, services will be private and a memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Full obituary can be seen at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home online at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com where friends and family may still offer their support and share a special memory or message for Sharon's family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sharons memory can be made to Learn, Live & Love, PO Box 292 , Scituate, MA 02066. Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home 781-545-0196
Published in The Cohasset Mariner from May 12 to May 19, 2020