Viola G. Farrell, age 96, of Cohasset, formerly of Rowayton, CT, passed away on June 21, 2020. Born January 6, 1924 in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Frank Grushinsky and Mary Loper. Beloved wife of the late Ralph G. Farrell, Jr, district manager of Farrell Lines, Inc. Loving and devoted mother to Kevin W. Farrell (and Mary) of Glen Cove, NY, Thorn P. Farrell (and Nancy) of Middleborough, Karen J. Ashworth (and Robin) of Attleboro, and Mary E. Farrell (and Craig Evans) of Scituate. Cherished grandmother to Michael and Kelly Farrell of New York, Jamie Farrell of Middleborough, David and Austin Ashworth of Attleboro, Brooke Simmons (and Thomas) of Cohasset, and Kirstie Harrington of Watertown. Viola was a remarkable and strong woman. She worked at H&R Block, Cohasset office, for over 40 years, serving as office manager for many of them. An avid gardener, she was a board member for the Community Garden Club of Cohasset for many of her 50+ years. An outstanding seamstress, and winner of her graduating high school sewing award, she sewed everything from her daughters wedding gowns, to stellar costumes for her grandchildren and intricate needlepoint projects. A self-taught investor, she spearheaded the Investment Club group upon moving to Cohasset in 1968 from Rowayton, CT. Amid an extensive list of accomplishments and talents, upon reflection of her life, Viola regarded her most treasured achievement to have been her commitment of love and time spent with her children and grandchildren. Indeed, they reciprocate this sentiment. Private services will be held. Donations in her honor may be made to an animal shelter of your choice. To share a remembrance, please visit Violas tribute page: www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. 781-383-0200
Published in The Cohasset Mariner from Jun. 23 to Jun. 30, 2020.