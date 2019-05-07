|
William P. Luscombe Jr., age 91, of Hingham, formerly of Cohasset, passed away peacefully on May 4, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Helen T. (Tower), he was the devoted father of Linda Sides and her husband Daniel of Scituate and the late Susan Luscombe; grandfather of Danielle Ann Crane and husband David of Weymouth and Julianna Sides of Boston; great-grandfather of William Martin Crane; brother of the late Barbara Porter. Mr. Luscombe was a graduate of Weymouth High School, Class of 1945. He entered World War II as a young man and served in the U.S. Army. Bill then graduated from Boston University. He worked as a computer engineer for General Electric. He was a talented man with great carpentry skills and loved gardening. He was a n avid sports fan who enjoyed playing golf. Family and friends will celebrate Bill's life on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. during a funeral service in the First Baptist Church, Country Way, Scituate. Interment to follow in Woodside Cemetery, Cohasset. In lieu of flowers, donations to honor Bill may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For an online guest book, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. 781-383-0200
Published in The Cohasset Mariner from May 7 to May 14, 2019