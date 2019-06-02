Home

Amedio Armenti Obituary
Amedio Al Armenti, age 94, of Concord passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 23, 2019. He was the husband of Theresa Terry Saltarelli who died in 1995. Al was a lifelong social justice advocate, anti-war activist, musician, and computer scientist. Multi-lingual, world-traveled, erudite and well educated, Al had a lifelong passion for applying his considerable personal gifts and knowledge toward making the world a better place. Al leaves his daughter Diane Reilly, son Jim Armenti, daughter Nancy Hodgman, daughter Laraine Armenti, and their families. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Al on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11:00 am in the First Parish in Concord, 20 Lexington Road, Concord. All who knew Al or who knew of him are invited to attend the celebration service with a reception to follow. Arrangements under the care of Glenn D. Burlamachi, Concord Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Concord. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.concordfuneral.com.
Published in The Concord Journal from June 2 to June 9, 2019
