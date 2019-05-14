|
Angela G. Lucky (Ammendolia) Blanchette, 100, lifelong Concord resident and a woman devoted to her family and faith, died peacefully at CareOne at Concord on Monday, May 13, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Leo J. Blanchette, Sr. Born in Concord on October 6, 1918, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Grace (Cucinotta) Ammendolia. As a young girl, she worked at the family business, Pine Tree Farm in Concord. She graduated from Concord High School in 1936, and during World War II, made field jackets for the U.S. Army in Boston. She was formerly employed at Raytheon in Waltham, Concord Public Schools cafeteria, and GenRad, from where she retired in 1978. Lucky was a life member of illary Post #110 in Boston. She was a former member of the Concord Center Club, Concord Senior Citizens Club, and the Maynard Senior Citizens Club. She also enjoyed her time as a volunteer for the Concord Council on Aging for many years. She leaves behind her beloved sister Anna DItalia of Concord who shared weekly visits with her, two sons, Leo J. Blanchette, Jr. and his wife Pam of Estero, Florida, Dr. Robert A. Blanchette and his wife Bonnie of Shoreview, Minnesota, five grandchildren, Jim Blanchette and his wife Heather of Chelmsford, Mike Blanchette and his partner Matt of Fort Myers, Florida, Becky Blanchette of Burlington, Ben Blanchette and his partner Susan of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Chris Blanchette and his wife Angie of Nashville, Tennessee, five great grandchildren, Isaac, Olivia, Daniel, Ellie, and Grant and many, many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. She was the sister of the late Antonia Tootie Lombardo, Dominic, John, Josephine Jo, Samuel, and Anthony Junior Ammendolia. Family and friends will gather for visiting hours on Tuesday, May 21st from 8:30 to 10:45 am in the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, Concord Center. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 am in Holy Family Parish, Monument Square, Concord Center. Burial will follow at St. Bernards Cemetery in Concord. In lieu of flowers, donations in Luckys memory may be made to Rett Syndrome Foundation, please make checks payable to Rettsyndrome.org and mail to 4600 Devitt Drive, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45246. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to send a condolence in her online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Concord Journal from May 14 to May 21, 2019