Home

POWERED BY

Services
Concord Funeral Home
Director - Glenn D. Burlamachi, CFSP
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-3388
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
CONCORD FUNERAL HOME
74 Belknap St.
Concord, MA
Service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
CONCORD FUNERAL HOME
74 Belknap St.
Concord, MA
Burial
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
WOODLAWN CEMETERY
Concord Street
Acton, MA
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Vrablik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol A. Vrablik

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carol A. Vrablik Obituary
Carol Ann (Kinzie) Vrablik, age 81, of Acton passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Emerson Hospital. She was the loving wife of Edward A. Vrablik. Born in So. Weymouth on May 22, 1937 shes the daughter of the late LTC Donald R. and Susan (Brasel) Kinzie. Her fathers service in the Army took them to Japan and several stateside facilities. Carol was raised in South Weymouth but graduated F from high school in Torrington, Connecticut and later attended and graduated from Simmons College School of Nursing. Carol and Ed married on April 29,1961 and soon settled in Acton where together they raised their family. Carol worked as a nurse for Brigham and Womens Hospital and Emerson Hospital. In recent years she worked at Goulds in Acton and Options in Littleton. A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, she cherished the time with her family and enjoyed baking, quilting and vacationing on the Cape. Along with her husband she is survived by her sons, Kevin A. Vrablik and wife Lia of Pennsylvania and Scott E. Vrablik and wife Meg of Virginia and her grandchildren, Kevin Jr., Serena, Hannah and Ashleigh. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Carol on Thursday from 6:00-8:00 pm at the Concord Funeral Home, 74 Belknap St., Concord. Visitation will be Friday at 10:00 am and her funeral will follow at 11:00 am in the funeral home. Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery, Acton. Donations in her memory may be made to Emerson Hospital Annual Appeal, 133 ORNAC, Concord, MA 01742 To share a memory or leave a condolence visit: www. concordfuneral.com
Published in The Concord Journal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Concord Funeral Home
Download Now