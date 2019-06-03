|
It is with great sadness the family of Charles Joseph Richards, Jr. of Concord announce his passing at the age of 78. Chuck passed on Memorial Day 5/27/2019 while hiking the White Cross Trail at Mt. Monadnock in Jaffrey, NH. While sudden, it is a comfort to his family that Chuck passed as he wanted, doing what he loved, with his faithful son by his side. A longtime resident of Concord, he was the devoted husband of Wilhelmina Mieke (Tys) Richards for 51 years. The two met at Laguna Beach, California where Mieke was visiting from her home in Australia, and Chuck was based at Camp Pendleton. Chuck was born in Framingham, Ma on November 7, 1940, to the late Charles J. Richards, Sr. and Andenessa (Beatrice) Richards. He was a graduate of Framingham High School, Worcester Academy and Colgate University where he graduated with a B.A. in History. Although scouted by several major league baseball teams during his senior year of high school (Detroit Tigers, Pittsburgh Baseball Club, Cleveland Indians, New York Yankees, and Baltimore Orioles); Chuck stayed in school and finished his education, at his father's insistence. After college, Chuck joined the United States Marine Corps where he bravely served as a Captain in the Vietnam War. Chuck was an enthusiastic reader, hiker, and golfer, a member of the Concord Country Club for over 30 years. He loved a fiery debate and sharing his knowledge of politics and religion. Chuck was the proud father of Jennifer Ann Richards of Framingham and Christopher William Richards of Concord. He is predeceased by his beloved brother Stephen Francis Richards of Westmore, Vermont; niece Francine Marie Richards of Corpus Christi, Texas; and nephew Mark Richards of Westmore, Vermont. Family and friends are invited to gather for visiting hours in the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, Concord Center on Tuesday, June 4th from 4 to 8 pm. His funeral will be held on Wednesday, June 5th at 9:30 am from the Dee Funeral Home, followed by a funeral Mass at 10:30 am in Holy Family Parish, Monument Square, Concord Center. Burial with military honors will follow at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in Concord. Concords Town Flag will fly at half-staff on Wednesday, June 5th in recognition of Chuck's faithful and honorable service in the United States Marine Corps. The Richards family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to those who have so graciously supported them during this sorrowful time. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Framingham Heart Study, 73 Mt. Wayte Ave., Framingham, MA 01702 (www.framinghamheartstudy.org). Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to send a condolence in Chucks online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Concord Journal from June 3 to June 10, 2019