|
|
Christopher Charles Gounaris, of Carlisle, MA, died unexpectedly on April 18, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, Thomas and Jean Gounaris of Lincoln, MA. Born on August 16, 1953 in Cambridge, MA, Chris graduated from Lincoln-Sudbury HS in 1971. After graduating he began his life career in the family industrial ventilation business. Leaving a legacy spanning decades of community, commitment and family, the outpouring of love and remembrance following Chris' death has served as a remarkable testament to the incredible qualities he embodied throughout his life - all of which continue to live on through the impact he had on those around him. As a father, Chris dedicated himself to the endeavors of his two sons, coaching their baseball teams and championing their athletic success throughout childhood and teenage years. Even in his professional life, his philanthropy supported the youth athletic program for Concord-Carlisle. Chris, being a member of the Nashoba Sportsmen Club, had a passion for waterfowl hunting which he often enjoyed with his younger brother and close friends. Whether at work or on the range, he centered much of his life around family. With quick wit and impeccable taste in carefully selected bourbon, he was the heart of every gathering; breathing life into every conversation, never missing a beat and always channeling positivity no matter the occasion. With a lively demeanor and hearty laugh, Chris turned every moment into memories. Chris is survived by his wife Jane, of 45 years; his son Dana and wife Jill of Medford, NJ; his son Christopher of Acton; his grandchildren, Jack, Brooke, Ryan, Hailey and Dane. He also leaves his brother Tom and wife Lynne, nephews Alex and Andrew Gounaris of Westford, MA, his sister Donna and husband Ron Bonvie of Falmouth, MA, sister in-law Pamela Wilson of Boscawen NH; brothers-in-law Dana Wilson of Bolton, MA and Shad Wilson of Hopkinton NH; as well as many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to gather for his funeral Mass at St. Joseph Church, 142 Lincoln Road, Lincoln, MA on Thursday, May 2nd at 11:00am followed by a reception at Pierce House, 17 Weston Road, Lincoln, MA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Chris' memory may be made to Massachusetts General Hospital, Cardiac ICU (caring.massgeneral.org), or the . Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to send a condolence in his onlinem guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome .com.
Published in The Concord Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 30, 2019