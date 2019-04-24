|
Claire L. Lawton, 80, formerly of Concord, MA died peacefully at JML Care Center in Falmouth, MA on April 14, 2019. Born and raised in Concord, she was the daughter of George and Clara Lawton. She graduated from the Rose Hawthorne High School and then attended Boston College School of Nursing, graduating in 1961 with her BSN. She continued with graduate studies at Boston University, obtaining her Master's Degree in Nursing . She moved to San Francisco and worked at the University of San Francisco's Moffitt Hospital. After many years in California, she moved to Jackson Hole, Wyoming and worked as the Director of Nursing at St. John's Hospital. She later held the Director of Nursing position at Mercy Hospital in Scranton, PA. When her parents became ill, she returned to Concord to assist in their care and served as a Nursing Coordinator at Emerson Hospital. In 1983 she became Director of Nursing at Bullock's Nursing Service in Concord where she worked for 25 years. She loved Concord and was involved in many organizations including the Council of Aging, Quota Club, Board of Heath, and the 2000 Celebration Committee. She enjoyed music, especially the Boston Symphony Orchestra, the Boston Pops, Tanglewood and musical theater. She was an avid skier who loved to travel and skied all over the USA and Europe with family and friends. She is survived by her two sisters, Mary Lawton of East Falmouth, MA and Janye Bullock of Mashpee, MA and Naples, FL and two brothers George Lawton of Ocala, FL and William Lawton of Fort Lauderdale, FL. A Celebration of Life will be held this summer in Falmouth, MA. Please say a prayer for all those suffering with any form of Dementia. Funeral Arrangement's are under Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home, Bourne, MA.
Published in The Concord Journal from Apr. 24 to May 1, 2019