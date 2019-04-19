|
David K. Johnson of Naples, Florida, and Marshfield, Massachusetts, died at Naples Community Hospital in Naples, Florida, on March 28, after a brief illness. He was born in New Albany, Indiana in 1940, the son of Frank Leslie and Elizabeth Lucille Johnson. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Pamela Wallace Johnson and sons Seth Wallace, wife Lisa, of Northampton, MA, and Mathew David, wife Inga, of Park City, UT. Grandchildren are Wallace Freeman and Audrey Lucille of Northampton and Emerson Wallace and Brooks Marshall of Park City. Following David's graduation from Purdue University in 1962, he served as a lieutenant in the Navy, earning a Vietnam Service Medal. Dave's 35 year career in academic publishing included college text book sales, national sales, and marketing management at New York and Boston-based companies. He was a founding partner and VP of Auburn House Publishing Company in Boston. His text book sales evolved to various electronic media, then to the sale of archival manuscript collections to major research libraries. He retired after several years with University Publications of America / Lexis Nexus. Dave was an avid stamp collector- a member of the Carto Philatalist Society and the Naples / Collier County Stamp Club. He was a lover of all things maps: atlases, antique maps, road maps, and books on strange maps. He enjoyed travel to little-known islands and other off the beaten map places. As a member of The Extra Miler's Club, whose founding principal is the shortest distance between two points is no fun, he travelled the back roads of America. Dave collected over 2/3 of the 3,000 US counties. He was a trombonist in the South Shore Bay Band of Duxbury, MA, and a member of the Davidic Brass Choir at West Concord Union Church. A celebration of Daves life will be held at 2 pm June 8 at the West Concord Union Church, 1371 Main Street, in Concord, Massachusetts, where he and Pam lived for 40 years, raising their sons and participating in community life. Memorial gifts should be directed to the WCUC -Music Fund.
Published in The Concord Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 26, 2019