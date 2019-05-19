|
Dorothy Adler, 93, died peacefully in her sleep on May 14, 2019 at her home in Concord, Massachusetts. Born in New Britain, Connecticut to Dorothy Gordon and Frank Gordon on June 24, 1925, she was a resident of Concord for almost sev- enty years. She was married to the late MIT Professor Richard Adler. She is survived by her sons, Gordon Adler of Thun, Swit- zerland, Nicholas Adler of Marlborough, Massachusetts, and Lucas Adler of Charlotte, Vermont; their spouses, Sylvia Adler-Stahli and Elizabeth Sterling. She will be sorely missed by all. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to either Bat Conservation International (batcon.org) or MSPCA-Angell (mspca.org). Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to send a condolence in Mrs. Adlers online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Concord Journal from May 19 to May 26, 2019