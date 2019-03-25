|
Edward Joseph Murphy III, 70, died peacefully at home on March 21, 2019, surrounded by his beloved family. He is survived by his wife of 23 years Catherine (McLaughlin) Murphy and their child- ren, Matthew Edward, a sophomore at the University of Hartford, and Clare Virginia, a senior at Concord-Carlisle High School. Ted was born in Brighton, MA on February 22, 1949, the oldest of eight children of the late Helen V. (Burns) and Edward J. Murphy, Jr. A lifelong Concord resident, Ted graduated in 1967 from Concord-Carlisle High School, where he played hockey and baseball. In 1971, Ted earned his bachelors degree from Boston Colleges School of Management with a major in marketing. He began his career at Stop & Shop as a 17-year-old grocery clerk and recently retired as a grocery manager. Over the course of 53 years Ted developed friendships in every store which he carried with him for life. Ted and Cathy raised their children in the Garden Road home where Ted grew up. There he recreated for his children many elements from his own childhood full of family, close friends, and back- yard sports. He loved his family, Boston sports teams (win or lose), and his vege- table garden, which he transformed each winter into an ice rink, just as he and his brothers had years before. Ted taught Matthew and Clare to skate and ski and share his love of sports. He encouraged and celebrated all their academic and artistic achievements. Ted was a man of great faith who recognized the importance of strong Catholic values and traditions. He and Cathy wove these elements into their family life through active participation with their children in Holy Family Parish. Ted was a man who made friends and kept them for a lifetime. People who knew him recognized the qualities of a true gentleman and a kind, genuine, fun person. He could find quiet humor in many situations and was an active listener who gave the gift of his full attention to every conversation. In the final weeks of his long illness, Ted enjoyed visiting with friends and family sharing stories of all the ways they touched each others lives. As a husband, father, brother, son, uncle, and friend, Teds defining qualities were quiet kindness, hard work, humor, and unfailing steadiness. Ted was a devoted brother and brother-in-law to Thomas B. and his wife Ivanka of Hingham; Paul R. and his wife Amy of Deerfield, N.H.; Richard D. and his wife JoAnne of Lancaster; the late Philip J. and his surviving wife Donna of Boxborough; Helen V. of South Boston; Rosemary Restuccia and her husband Jim of Ipswich; and Denise M. of South Boston. He was a loving uncle to 42 nieces and nephews and five grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Ted will also be sadly missed by his parents- in-law, Francis and Clare McLaughlin of West Roxbury, and the entire McLaughlin family. He was predeceased by his parents, his brother Phil, and his beloved niece Alison J. Murphy. Relatives and friends are invited to gather for visiting hours on Monday, March 25 from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, Concord Center. His funeral will take place on Tuesday, March 26 at 9 a.m. from the Dee Funeral Home, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in Holy Family Parish, Monument Square, Concord Center. Burial will follow at St. Bernards Cemetery in Concord. Contributions in Teds memory may be made to the Alison Murphy Foundation Inc. (P.O. Box 484, Lancaster, MA 01523) or Nashoba Nursing Service & Hospice (www.nashoba.org). Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Concord. Please share your memories of Ted with his family in the online guestbook at DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Concord Journal from Mar. 25 to Apr. 1, 2019