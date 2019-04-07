|
|
Esther Louise (McMorran) Mann, age 95, of Sudbury, passed away on March 26, 2019 at the Care Dimensions Hospice House in Lincoln. Esther was born in Lincoln, NH, on July 23, 1923. She was the daughter of Henry McMorran and Mary (Towers) McMorran, the third of seven McMorran children, six sisters and a brother. In 1941, at the age of 18, she moved to Boston to train as a nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital where she was pressed dramatically into service treating hundreds of burn victims of the Coconut Grove nightclub fire. In 1947 she left her work at Mass General to marry Edward Warren Mann of Lincoln, MA. To accommodate their growing family they moved to ever larger homes in Lincoln and Acton, finally settling in Sudbury for six decades. Nursing was a life-long career and passion for Esther. She continued to work while raising five children at Emerson Hospitals blood bank, on medical research projects, and for decades in the office of Lincoln cardiologist Dr. Charles S. Keevil. She retired in 1984, but never stopped working. She believed in the idea of com- munity, and until well into her 90s dedicated her time, intelligence, organizational skills and her boundless energy to acting on that belief. She ser- ved on the boards of the Sudbury Senior Center, the Parmenter Foundation, the Sudbury Historical Society, and on the Emerson Hospital Ethics Committee. She volunteered at Sudburys Goodnow Public Library and in the public schools. Passionately political, she manned the polls every election day, was active in the League of Women Voters, and during the Viet Nam era could be found every Friday afternoon at the anti-war protests in Sudbury center. She loved hiking, whether in Sudburys woods, the English countryside, or New Zealands mountains. And more than anything she loved the com- pany of her grandchildren. Esther was pre-deceased by her husband Edward in 2003 and her son Christopher in 2014. She is survived by her children Elizabeth, Charles, Thomas and Douglas, ten grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. A memorial is planned for Saturday, April 20 at 10 am in the Concord Funeral Home, 74 Belknap St., Concord. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Sudbury Hist- orical Society, 322 Concord Rd., #2, Sudbury, MA 01776 or , 40 Rector St., 16th Floor, New York, NY 10006. Arrangements under the care of Glenn D. Burlamachi, Concord Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Concord. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.concordfuneral.com.
Published in The Concord Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 14, 2019