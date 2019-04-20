|
Foster M. Fargo, Jr., of Lincoln, the beloved husband for 52 years of Senator Susan Cooley Fargo (Ret.), died suddenly and unexpectedly due to a cardiovascular event on Sunday, April 14, 2019. He was 76. Born in Jacksonville, Florida, on March 3, 1943, he was the son of Ruth (Reed) Savage and the late Foster M. Fargo, Sr., a U. S. Navy pilot who died during World War II shortly after his sons birth. Foster was raised by his mother and her second husband Harlow Dow Savage Jr., whom he adored, and lived in New York City, Riverside Ct, and West Hartford Ct through his childhood years. He graduated from Philips Exeter Academy in 1960 and from Yale College in 1964. He completed a Masters of Science in electrical engineering at MIT and a Masters of Business Administration at Harvard Business School. He worked in the emerging computer technology industry from the early 1970s and was an innovator in the development of computer display and output systems, in particular, of ink jet printer technology. He retired from the industry in 2004 and committed his time to family. Foster was recognized by all who knew him for his unassuming brilliance and a kind, humble, stalwart presence that created spaces in which others could thrive. Even remote acquaintances commented on the twinkle in his eye. Foster was an accomplished cook, an avid reader of mystery novels and a wizard at solving complicated puzzles. He was a consummate putterer who could build or fix almost anything. Many in Lincoln will remember him mowing and tending the large meadow along Trapelo Road behind the Fargo home. In addition to his wife, he leaves behind a devoted daughter, Amanda Reed Fargo of Lincoln and his proud grandson, Brady Foster Fargo (who changed his middle name to honor Foster) also of Lincoln; one sister, Seddon Reed Savage and her husband William Carl Cooley (his wifes brother) of Concord, NH; his sister-in law Marcia Cooley Blevins of McMinnville, Oregon; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. A celebration of Fosters life will be held on Saturday, May 11th, at 11am at the First Parish, 14 Bedford Road, Lincoln. A private burial will be held at Lincoln Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Trustees of the Reservation, Planned Parenthood of Massachusetts, or the First Parish of Lincoln. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to send a condolence in his online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Concord Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 27, 2019