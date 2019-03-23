|
Gray H. Wexelblat of Acton passed away unexpectedly of complications of Multiple System Atrophy on March 18, 2019 at age 75. Born March 19, 1943 in Wellesley, she was the daughter of Richard B. and Margaret S. Hodges who, along with her two brothers, John and Rich- ard Hodges, predeceased her. Gray is survived by her loving husband Paul, a large extended family and many treasured friends. Gray attended Abbot Academy in Andover. She received her undergraduate degree from Cornell where she was also a member of the Kappa Delta Sorority. Gray received her Juris Doctoris from Suffolk University and her Masters in Taxation from Boston University As an attorney, she spent many years in private practice in the Concord and Acton area. Gray was an accomplished tennis player. She was an active plants conservationist for the New England Wildflower Society where she presented numerous times on rare and endangered plant species. Gray was a long-time member of the Church of The Good Shepherd in Acton, and Trinity Chapel in Shirley, and took great pleasure singing in the choir with each congregation. Gray was also a volunteer naturalist for the App- alachian Mountain Club where she frequently led hikes thro- ugh the Alpine Garden, introducing her attendees to the many Alpine plants along the trails. Gray and Paul enjoyed numerous skiing adventures, their square dancing days at the Bay Path Barn in Boylston and together spent many years as volunteers at Emerson Hospital | where Paul continues to serve. She was very devoted to her beautiful gardens and her cherished pets over the years (yes- even the cat!) Visiting hours will be held Friday, March 29th from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave., Acton, MA. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Grays name can be made to the New England Wildflower Society at 180 Hemenway Road, Framingham, MA 01701; or Emerson Hospital at ORNAC, Concord, MA 0174. Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Concord Journal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 30, 2019