James Del Barrett of Concord, MA passed away on March 26, 2019 at the age of 75. Jim, Jimmy, Jimbo, Shimmy, as he was known by the many who loved him, was born to Murray and Jean (Campbell) Barrett in Detroit, MI where he grew up with his younger brother, William. After high school, Jim enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, and was stationed at the Rhein-Main Air Base in Germany, where he was a medic and a dedicated lineman for the Rhein-Main Rockets, the Bases football team. Upon returning to America, Jim began a career selling mainframe computers for Honeywell and other companies, and eventually built his own successful real estate business. Jim had a passion for life, biking 50 miles a day (some days), brewing his own (good) beer, competing at elite levels in racquetball, playing (and teaching others) the game of golf, cultivating a vast net- work of great friends through conversation about politics and business, over a pint, or a few. Jim will be missed by many including his friends, children, grandchildren, sister-in-law, nephew, and niece. Jim is survived by his daughters Terrie Sue and Elizabeth Ann of Oslo, Norway, son Justin of Concord, MA, grandchildren Edvard and Stella of Oslo, Norway, sister-in-law Carol of Detroit, MI, nephew Michael of Texas, niece Nicole of Detroit, MI, son-in-law Thomas and daughter-in-law Meghan. He is also survived by his good friend Tina Messina of North Andover, as well as his former wives Edith Nordli of Oslo, Norway and Jennifer Kelly of Rockport, MA. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Jim on Saturday, April 6th at 1pm at Concord Funeral Home, 74 Belknap Street. A celebration of life ceremony will follow at 2pm. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to Brain Tumor Research Fund - Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, c/o Philanthropy, 41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805. You may also donate online at support.laheyhealth.org/LHMCgive Arrangements under the care of Glenn D. Burlamachi, Concord Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Concord. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.concordfuneral.com
Published in The Concord Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 7, 2019