It is with great sadness the family of James Luke Diegnan of Clinton announce his passing at the age of 83. A longtime Concord resident, he was the devoted husband of Mary Roberta (Scott) Diegnan for 60 years. Jim was born in Philadelphia on August 30, 1935 to the late Luke and Rose (Kilbride) Diegnan. Jim was a graduate of Villanova Universitys School of Engineering. A proud Wildcat, he was excited to see several of his children and grandchildren follow him to Villanova. He spent the majority of his career leading international sales teams at Bellofram and BASF before opening his own executive recruiting firm, Diegnan Associates, in Concord. Always ready with a smile, Jim loved to entertain at his home. Beyond traveling around the world with Roberta, Jims first and greatest love was spending time with his family. One of his favorite memories was taking his family on a trip around Ireland in 1998 to renew his vows with Roberta and to celebrate their 40th anniversary. Jim was the proud father of Roberta and her late husband Jim Mauser of Frankfurt, Ill.; Colleen and her husband Darrell Oresky of Fairfax Station, Va.; Marianne and her hus- band Bob Hoover of Orchard Park, NY, Rosemarie of London, Patricia and her husband Patrick Kinnucane of Manalapan, NJ; James and his wife Shama of South Orange, NJ; and Michael and his wife Cassandra of Hoboken, NJ. He was a loving grandfather to Kevin and Julia Mauser; Christine and Michelle Oresky; Patrick, Connor, Erin, Keenan, Liam and Aislinn Hoover; Cassondra, Taylor, Aoife, Conor and Sean Kinnucane; Garrett and Caleb Diegnan; and Fiona and Adrianna Diegnan; and great-grandson, Rory Hoover. He is survived by his sister, Marie Diegnan Donovan, and predeceased by his brother, Francis; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Family and friends are invited to gather for visiting hours in the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, Concord Center on Friday, June 14 from 4-7 pm. His funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, June 15 at 9:30 am in Holy Family Parish, Monument Square, Concord Center, with a private burial taking place at St. Bernards Cemetery in Concord. Contributions in Jims memory may be made to , www.stjude.org/give. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to send a condolence in his online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Concord Journal from June 3 to June 10, 2019