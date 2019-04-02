|
|
John Isham Mattill, 97, died March 10, 2019 after a long life and a short decline. He was born in 1921 in Rochester NY and grew up in Iowa City where his parents, Drs. Helen and Henry Mattill taught at the University of Iowa. it was there that John first met his future wife, Anne Waterman. John graduated from Carleton College and served in the U.S. Army Signal Security Corps during World War II. He earned an M.A. in technical writing from the University of Iowa and joined the news service of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1948, managing U.S. news coverage of Winston Churchills first American visit after the war. John directed the M.I.T. Publications Department before settling in to a 22-year tenure as Editor of MIT Technology Review. He transformed the Review into an exemplary magazine of scientific reporting and alumni affairs, widely copied and nationally recognized for design excellence. John retired in 1988, following 40 years of service to the Institute. Shortly after joining the M.I.T. staff John and Anne Mattill bought in to a rural experiment: a 200-acre residential neighborhood where 80 house lots existed alongside acres of commonly-held open space beside the Sudbury River in Concord. In 1952 John and Anne were the second buyers in the neighborhood called Conantum - now hailed as a model of mid-century modern community design. The Mattills lived in Conantum for 52 years, sharing their talents and affinities with the greater community | Anne through artwork at the Concord Toy Shop and the Concord Free Public Library; John as a founding farmer of Conantums community garden where he became a trustworthy source of advice on the foibles of land and critters and a familiar sight as he walked to the fields with his beloved dogs Mali and Alice. Following their move to a retirement community in southern New Hampshire, John continued enjoying his favorite pastimes. He cajoled the new development into installing handicap-accessible garden plots (sunflowers and raspberries his forte) and he made weekly visits to volunteer at the Spellman Museum of Stamps, reveling in the companionship of others for whom philately was a happily shared pursuit. He is survived by cousins Nancy Smith, Sunny Cross and Susan Cross; godchildren Judi Gleason and John Tritsch; and by a host of "adopted" family members including the Tritsch, Baldwin, and Snow families as well as numerous close friends and colleagues. John Mattill has been described as an "old-fashioned gentleman" and he was that | courteous to a fault, gracious, interested in others and other ideas. With his wife he was constant in support of justice, environmental protection, democratic government, public support of the arts, and help for those in deepest need. Private memorials will take place during the spring and summer. Those who wish to make memorial contributions are encouraged to consider the Massachusetts Audubon Society, the Spellman Museum of Stamps & Postal History, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Student Scholarship Fund.
Published in The Concord Journal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 9, 2019