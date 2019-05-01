|
Marilynn (Hann) Raleigh, age 84, died from complications from cancer on April 27, 2019. Born in Indiana, as a child, Marilynn, along with her late sister Barbara and her parents, moved to California. After earning a degree in English from the University of Redlands, Marilynn began a career teaching first grade students. With a thirst for adventure and a desire to travel, Marilynn signed up to teach elementary school abroad for the U.S. Department of Defense. Over the course of six years she lived and worked in Japan, Spain, Turkey, and Greece where she met her late husband, Patrick Raleigh. They were married for 48 years. Married life did not slow them down, and together they continued their international travels, living and working in Spain for several years, followed by shorter periods in the Netherlands and Belgium. Along the way, they adopted their son, Nicholas (Nikos) Raleigh. Upon returning to the States, Marilynn and her family lived in New Jersey before settling in Huntington, Long Island for over a decade. Her talent for basketry, spinning, and weaving led her to work at the Huntington Historical Society, where she met some beloved friends that she continued to keep in touch with even after moving to Concord, Massachusetts in 1994. In Concord, Marilynn was able to draw on her interest in Colonial era history as well as her passion for education through her eighteen year tenure at the Concord Museum. There she designed and led activities for school groups such as making corn husk dolls and cooking over an open fire. During her time in Concord she was also fortunate to make several lasting friendships and which she maintained even after Marilynn moved to Northfield, Minnesota to be closer to her son, daughter-in law (Liz) and grandchild (Paige) following Patricks death. In Northfield, beyond spending time with her granddaughter during their Wednesday afternoon craft sessions, Marilynn immersed herself in the community and built new friendships. An active participant at Fifty North, she was a regular at silver sneakers and line dancing. In her retirement, Marilynn discovered a love of drawing, taking several art classes and even winning a first prize in a watercolor contest at the Steele County fair last year. With her friends she enjoyed coffee dates, trips to area wineries, and walks. Always busy, she was a skilled gardener and an avid reader. When diagnosed with cancer two years ago, Marilynn continued to live life to the fullest. With her son and family, she was able to travel to several places including Morocco, Montana, and Mexico. Marilynn is survived by her son, Nikos, daughter-in-law, Liz, granddaughter Paige, brother-in-law Gunther Palm of Carmel, CA, and her niece Fiona Siddiqui of Atlanta, GA. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sierra Club. Arrangements are under the care of Benson and Langehough Funeral Home of Northfield. www.northfieldfuneral .com.
Published in The Concord Journal from May 1 to May 8, 2019