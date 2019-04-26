|
Peggy Pegram Elliott, longtime resident of Lincoln, MA, passed away peacefully in her sleep April 12, 2019, at the Commons in Lincoln, where she had been residing for the last two and a half years. Born in Houston, TX on December 28, 1931, Peggy spent most of her childhood in Boerne, TX. She attended St. Marys Hall in San Antonio through twelfth grade, and got her undergrad in English at University of Texas. She later moved to Chicago, where she met Bill (William G.) Elliott, the love of her life, whom she married in 1957. Bill and Peggy moved to Massachusetts to pursue Bills studies and work pursuits, living in Lexington for several years until settling in Lincoln in 1962. Peggy was active in local and national politics, was a Registrar of Voters, was instrumental in starting the local recycling committee. She was also a homemaker who raised four children. She had a love for local theatre; from acting and dancing in Lincoln Players in the 60s, to producing large musicals for the Concord Players into the mid 2000s. In the 1980s, Peggy got her Masters in Social Work, and worked with various agencies until her retirement. More recently, Peggy was active in the Lincoln Council on Aging. She would go dancing whenever possible. Peggy lived in her house until 2016 when it became no longer feasible. Peggy is predeceased by Bill, who passed away in 2014. She is survived by her children Mark, Lincoln MA; Randy (William R.), Pawtucket RI; Jocelyn, Lincoln, MA; and Lawrence, Brooklyn, NY. Also her sister, Joyce Jones, Memphis, TN; her grandchildren Zachary, Deerfield, MA; Jack (Vilas), Charlotte, NC; and Elizabeth (Vilas), Amherst, MA; and her step grandchildren Terese (Quirk), Lincoln, MA; Thomas (Quirk), Lowell, MA; and Tim (Quirk), Durham, NH. Memorial Services will be held at 10am in the First Parish Church, 14 Bedford Rd., Lincoln, MA on Sat. June 1. Her ashes will be interred at a future date with her family in Boerne, TX. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Lincoln Council on Aging, c/o Town offices, 16 Lincoln Rd., Lincoln, MA 01773. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance in her online guest book please visit www.deefuneralhome.com
Published in The Concord Journal from Apr. 26 to May 3, 2019