Robert George Ayres, musician, accom- plished athlete, coach, nickname generator and lover of dogs and babies, died suddenly on Tuesday, April 30th 2019. Rob (also known as Robin, Robbo, Fabio, Apple Rob, and Ghee) was a loving husband to Demi, proud father of his children, Ursula (Tom) Ostrom, Eliot, and Meryl (Max Wall) Ayres, and enthusiastic co-conspirator to his grandchildren, Alexandra and Julian. He is fondly remembered by his sister Margo (Tom) Smith, brother Burgess (Cindy), mother-in-law Sally Walsh, and brothers-in-law Jack (Chris Hannan) Walsh, Michael (Debbie) Walsh, and Barney (Amy Clifton) Walsh, his beloved nieces and nephews, and their children. Rob was predeceased by his dear sister, Susan Noble, and his sister-in-law, Constance Lucille Walsh, with whom he shared the belief that all music should be played LOUD. A graduate of The Choate School (1963) and Lake Forest College (1967), Rob was a true believer that every day was game day. He was a natural athlete who played two sports at the collegiate level (soccer, hockey) ultimately earning a place in the Lake Forest Athletic Hall of Fame. His love of competition (and of winning) continued throughout his life. He ran multiple Boston Marathons and was a member of the Tour of Greater Boston. He said he loved these sports because they continued to teach him important lessons about relentless mental toughness, diligent training, and singular passion for challenge. No stranger to hard work, Rob started his career at age 12 as a paperboy in Wallingford, CT ultimately becoming a Vice President at Digital Equipment Corporation where he was a champion of women's careers before it was fashionable. Further realizing that the future is female, Rob finished his career as the Chief Operating Officer at the all-girls Dana Hall School where he coa- ched (soccer, golf, hockey) and advised countless young women. Rob served his country with honor from 1967 to 1969 as a member of the United States Army 1st Battalion, 48th infa- ntry, promptly catching a ride to Woodstock upon his honorable discharge (little known fact: he can be seen in a panoramic crowd photo published in Life Magazine -- the only guy there growing out a crew cut). A firm believer in the idea that to whom much is given, much is required, Rob proudly served as a member of the Personnel Board of the Town of Concord, Moderator of Trinitarian Congregational Church, Board Member of Emerson Hospital, and President of the Concord Country Club. From ages 70-73 he rode in the Pan-Mass Challenge raising tens of thou- sands of dollars for cancer research. Rob loved playing his guitar and was a member of the Dana Hall Jug Band. He could often be found at open mic nights playing songs he had written. He was in the process of recording an album of original music at the time of his death. Notoriously un-handy, he was also the inventor of the occasionally effective Rob Ayres Miracle Fix (which involved smacking a broken item against a countertop and hoping for the best followed by a prompt application of duct tape). In addition to his deep and abiding love of Demi, Rob also had had a life-long love affair with all condiments, but especially ketchup, mayonnaise, horseradish -- and also ketchup. Perhaps most importantly, Rob loved life and time spent with family and friends of all ages. He loved a good joke, but never at the expense of others, and was a welcome addition to any gathering of friends, including those he had not yet met. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., at Trinitarian Congregational Church, 54 Walden Street, Concord, MA, followed by a reception at the Concord Country Club. In lieu of flowers the family hopes you will consider a donation to the Pan-Mass Challenge in Robs name or any other . www.panmass.org. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit www.concordfuneral.com.
Published in The Concord Journal from May 8 to May 15, 2019