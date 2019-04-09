|
|
Robert Saltonstall, 84, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at his home in Rancho Mirage, CA. Bob was a leading business man, world traveler, accomplished athlete, and active participant in family and community. He was born in Boston, MA on November 27, 1934, the son of the late Robert Saltonstall and Nancy Ayer Saltonstall. He attended Le Rosey, Switzerland (1948), Brooks School (1952), Brown University (1956) and Harvard Business School (1964). Bob had an accomplished career. Highlights include President of The ODay Company, General Manager of Waterville Valley and Associate Dean for Operations at the Harvard Medical School. Bob always found time to give back. He headed Harvards United Way Campaign and was President of and member of the Board of Directors at the Dance Umbrella in Boston, MA. Bob married Jane Forbes Saltonstall, EdD on May 30, 1982 in Concord, MA. Together, they found great happiness and love. Married for 37 years, they traveled the world, were philanthropists, supported countless nonprofit organizations, and enjoyed their children and grandchildren. Bob and Jane are avid collectors of ceramic contemporary art. When they moved to Palm Springs, CA in 2007 he continued his dedication to the arts. His volunteer work for the Palm Springs Art Museum spanned over 10 years. Bob loved sports and was a true adventurer. He was on the Varsity Hockey team at Brown. He sailed across the Pacific in a 30 sailboat in 1972 and loved sailing with his children aboard the Weetamoe in Maine. He was a beautiful skier and spent countless days on the slopes. His extensive travels brought him to Europe, South America, Africa, and Asia. He loved to experience new cultures. His thoughtful and supportive words always carried great weight and went straight to the heart of any matter. He was a beacon of strength and grace. He was our family touchstone, a presence that was always there and now, forever more. Bob is survived by his wife, Jane Forbes Saltonstall, EdD; sister, Sukey (Mark) Schroeder; sister, Tally Forbes; brother, James (Bridget) Saltonstall; Elizabeth Chace, former wife and mother of his four children; daughter, Joanna (Larry Farwell) Saltonstall; son William (Katherine) Saltonstall; son Thomas (Stephanie) Saltonstall; daughter, Julia (Bradford) Haley; step-daughter, Laura (Scott) Forbes Carlin; step-daughter, Alison (Andrew) Forbes Van Hook; and 8 adoring grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held on April 29, 2019 at 11am at Springs Country Club, 1 Duke Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Palm Springs Art Museum, 101 N Museum Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262 or Pine Street Inn, 444 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA 02118.
Published in The Concord Journal from Apr. 9 to Apr. 16, 2019