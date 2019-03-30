|
|
Rosita Corey, 87, a lifelong Concord resid- ent, died peacefully on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at Nash- oba Park Assisted Living in Ayer. She was born in Boston on April 25, 1931, the daughter of the late Eben and Dorothy (Peters) Corey. A 1950 graduate of Concord Academy, she went on to receive an undergraduate degree in Physical Education from Boston University. During her career as a Teacher, she was employed at Belmont Day School for twelve years. Rosie was thoroughly passionate about nature, especially birds and flowers. Her expertise and journals contributed to a Wall Street Journal article about climate change. She participated in the annual Christmas bird count in Concord for nearly sixty years. Her travels also fed her love for nature and exotic birds, as she explored several continents and countries during her life including South America, South Africa, Tanzania, and Costa Rica. She was a master weaver and a longtime member of the Weavers Guild of Boston. Rosie also loved routing for the Red Sox and other Boston teams, playing tennis with friends, and spending summers in Kittery Point, Maine for over for- ty years. She is survived by two siblings, George C. Corey of Gardner and Elizabeth C. Bourquin of Harvard, along with her nieces and nephews, John E. Bourquin, Cherrie and Carol Corey, and Ben, Liza, and Anita Baldwin, and ten great and great-great nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Ruth Baldwin and Jack Corey, and aunt to the late David Baldwin. Family and friends will gather for a graveside service at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in Concord on Sunday, May 5, at 1 pm, followed by a reception celebrating Rosies life in the Concord Museums Fitzgerald Lyceum from 2-4:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rosies memory may be made to the Massachusetts Audubon Society, 208 South Great Road, Lincoln, MA 01773. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to send a condolence in her online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Concord Journal from Mar. 30 to Apr. 6, 2019