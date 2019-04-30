|
Salvatore J. Seminatore, age 85, of Concord, died peacefully on Friday, April 26, 2019 in CareOne at Concord. Those left to cherish Sals memory include his devoted wife of 57 years, Elizabeth (Andrews) Seminatore, his loving son, Daniel Seminatore and his wife Agona of Lunenburg, two beloved grandsons, Samuel and Miles Seminatore, his sister, Teresa Maria Seminatore of Italy as well as one niece and one nephew. Family and friends are invited to gather in the Farrar Chapel of the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, Concord Center on Wednesday, May 1st beginning at 1 pm, followed by his funeral service at 2 pm. Burial will follow at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in Concord. Contributions in his memory may be made to Concord Council on Aging, c/o Harvey Wheeler Community Center, 1276 Main Street, Concord, MA 01742. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. For his full obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Concord Journal from Apr. 30 to May 7, 2019