Sophia Sikirica Obituary
Sophia Sikirica, 98, formerly of Concord, died peacefully on May 2, 2019 at the Life Care Center of Attleboro. Born in Johnstown, Pennsylvania on November 15, 1920, she was a resident of Concord for more than sixty years. She was the beloved wife of the late Nicholas Sikirica. She is survived by her daughters, Nancy Taylor of Richmond, Virginia and MaryAnn Childs of Norton, Massachusetts. She was a loving grandmother to four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Her burial service will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Boston Childrens Hospital Trust, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to send a condolence in Mrs. Sikiricas online guestbook, please visit www. DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Concord Journal from May 4 to May 11, 2019
