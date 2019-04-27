|
|
Steven Haut, 74, of Concord, MA died peacefully at home on Saturday, April 20, 2019, while surrounded by his loving family. He was the loving husband of Brenda L. Smith for 43 years. Born in Kansas City, Missouri on November 8, 1944, he was the son of the late Harold and Elaine (Rosenblum) Haut. Steves family later moved to Norwalk, CT where he grew up. After high school, Steve attended Clarkson College of Technology. As a student, he created the Drama Club and directed several plays. After college, Steve was drafted into the Army during the Vietnam conflict and stationed at Fort Devens in Ayer, MA and was assigned to the mental health clinic which began his career in therapy. On one of his weekend leaves he stopped in Concord where he discovered his love for the town and eventually made it his home. After discharge, Steve enrolled in the Boston University School of Social Work. After graduate school, Steve worked at the Eliot Clinic in Concord. There he designed and directed the Childrens Day Treatment Service. Steve later opened a private psychotherapy practice in Concord seeing adolescents and adults in individual and groups for over thirty years. He enjoyed teaching courses at various Boston graduate schools and really loved being part of the Friday peer group in Concord talking about work and life with his dear therapist friends. Steve was a member of the Northeastern Society for Group Psychotherapy and served a term as president. He was also a member and Fellow of the American Group Psychotherapy Association. Although not wanting to leave his clients and groups, sadly, Steve had to retire from private practice in March of 2019. Steve often said, therapy is a love story. Thats exactly what it was for him. Steves family and friends were the center of his life. He had a warm heart, mischievous smile and sparkling eyes. He was a driving force, so enthusiastic and energetic, telling stories and connecting with people wherever he went. He loved to make people laugh and open their eyes to new experiences - food, wine, books, art, jazz, running, hiking and travel. As those close to him knew, he LOVED to cook and was an amazing chef. Steve truly made a positive impact on so many lives and the world certainly wont be the same without him. He will be dearly missed. Steve is survived by his daughters Bonnie Campbell of Hudson, NH; Lori Seymour of Leominster, MA; grandson Greg Campbell of Boston, MA; brother Douglas Haut and wife Debbie of New Hartford, CT; sister Lynne Byington and husband James of Norwalk, CT; and Lisa Leah Haut of Bridgeport, CT. Relatives and friends will gather for Steves graveside service on Saturday, May 4th at 3 pm in Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, 210 Bedford Street, Concord MA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to The Andrew L. Warshaw, MD, Institute for Pancreatic Cancer Research (Designate gift to: Warshaw Institute for Pancreatic Cancer Research), the Lustgarten Foundation: Pancreatic Cancer Research. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to send a condolence in his online guestbook, please visit www. DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Concord Journal from Apr. 27 to May 4, 2019