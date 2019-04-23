Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
27-33 Bedford Street
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-2030
Resources
More Obituaries for William Bradley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William J. L. Bradley III

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William J. L. Bradley III Obituary
William James Lee Bradley III, 99, born on December 16, 1919 in Philadelphia, PA, died April 15, 2019 at home in Acton, MA, just eight months shy of his 100th birthday. He was the husband for 66 years of the late Eleanor Jane Stewart Bradley who died in 2010. He honorably served in the US Navy during World War II, and worked for Pan American World Airways for forty years. He is survived by three children, seven granddaughters, and ten great grandchildren. Two brothers predeceased him. Family and friends will celebrate his life at a date yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made either to Gaining Ground, P.O. Box 374, Concord, MA 01742 (www.gainingground.org), or to the Chatham-Summit Quaker Meeting, 158 Southern Boulevard, Chatham Township, NJ 07928. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. For his full obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Concord Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now