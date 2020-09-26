- Abigail Dixon Senkler Kazanowski, 82, of Concord, died on Sunday, September 13, 2020 following a brief illness. She was the widow of the late Capt. John Francis Kazanowski, who was killed in action during the Vietnam War in 1969. Born on December 1, 1937, in South Bend, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Albert Easton Senkler and Susan Locke Senkler Smith. Abby spent much of her childhood in the mid-west, but returned to Concord, MA with her mother, brother, George, and sister, Susan, after her fathers untimely death from leukemia in 1947. In 1948, Abbys mother married Farnham Smith of Concord, a widower with two daughters, Susan and Lydia. Happy childhood summers were spent with her many first and second cousins on the family compound on Pleasant Bay, South Orleans, Massachusetts. Abby graduated from Concord Academy in 1956 where she was active in intramural sports with the Blue team. Following graduation from Concord Academy and her presentation at the Boston Debutant Cotillion in June 1956, Abby attended Carlton College in Northfield, Minnesota and graduated from Simmons College in 1960. In 1968, Abby married the love of her life, Jack F. Kazanowski. Abby worked as a travel agent with Heritage Travel and assisted with the Smith Family business. In 1975, she fulfilled her late husbands dream of becoming a pilot and attained her pilots certificate. Abby later went on to work at Comerford Flight School in Bedford, MA. Abby was a classical music and opera lover. During her lifetime, Abby held subscriptions to the Concord Chamber Music Society, Boston Symphony Orchestra, and the Metropolitan Opera. She was also a voracious reader and theater goer. Dogs and horses were an important part of Abbys life. Abby had a great love for dogs, who were her constant companions throughout much of her life. As an avid equestrian, Abby was a member of the local 4-H and the Nashoba Valley Hunt. She also assisted in running the family horse trials. She will be missed for her adventurous spirit, great sense of humor, and positive outlook on life. Abby is survived by her son, John, J. Tulloss, and three grandchildren, Jody, Wyatt, and Kyle. She is survived by her sister, Susan McMullan, her brother-in-law, Joseph McMullan as well as sister-in-law, Brigitte Senkler and her nieces and nephew. Abby is predeceased by her brother, George Easton Senkler, her stepsisters Lydia Nader and Susan Huebsch, and her parents. Due to COVID restrictions, a private funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 17th at 1 pm, followed by burial at Green Cemetery in Carlisle. A live-stream link and the funeral service program will be posted on the Dee Funeral Home website for those who wish to view the service remotely. Please contact Dee Funeral Home with any other questions regarding the services by calling (978) 369-2030 or sending an e-mail to caring@deefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Concord Academy Alumnae Fund, 166 Main Street, Concord, MA 01742 and the Metropolitan Opera, 30 Lincoln Center, New York, NY 10023. To share a remembrance or to offer a condolence in her online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com
.