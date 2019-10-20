|
|
Alice Bemis Wiggin, 84, a resident of Newbury Court in Concord, died at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston on October 16, 2019, following a sudden hemorrhagic stroke on September 30th. She is now with her Lord Jesus. Alice was born in Boston on March 8, 1935, the middle child of five daughters to Alan and Mary "Chapie" Bemis. She was raised in Concord, attended Concord Academy, and graduated from The Shipley School in 1953. Alice also earned a bachelor's degree in Art from Skidmore College. She was the loving wife for 55 years of the late Richard L. Wiggin II (1933-2012) and loving mother. She will also be remembered as a very giving woman, through philanthropy and countless acts of caring and kindness to those she knew and didnt know. Alice was a master quilter, and active at Faith Evangelical Free Church in Acton. She leaves behind her daughter Joanne Wiggin Allard and son Andrew Gregg Wiggin, plus six grandchildren, one great grandson, and three of her sisters. All relatives and friends are invited to celebrate her life during a memorial service on Saturday, October 26, at 11 a.m. in the Faith Evangelical Free Church, 54 Hosmer Street, Acton. A reception will follow. Private burial will take place at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in Concord. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Alice's memory may be made to Samaritans Purse (disaster relief), P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 (www.samaritanspurse.org). Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to send a condolence in her online guest book, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Concord Journal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 27, 2019