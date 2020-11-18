Allen R. Cail Jr. , affectionately known as "Rob" to family and friends, died suddenly on November 9, 2020. He was 59. Born on August 31, 1961, Rob was raised in Concord, where he attended the towns public school system through eighth grade, followed by Belmont HillSchool, and was a 1980 graduate of St. Sebastians Country Day School. Subsequently, he continued his education at Boston College. A talentedhockey player during his younger years, Rob excelled as a Goaltender, leading St. Sebastians to an independent school league title and playing during his freshman year at BC. As a longtime employee for Jeep, his professional accomplishments earned multiple Salesperson of the Year awards. He was an avid water skier, both slalom and barefoot. Rob will be remembered most as a kind-hearted, loyal man, whose family meant everything to him. Rob was a caring father to his son, John W. Cail. He also leaves behind hisdevoted parents, Dr. Allen and Maryalice "Mimi" Cail of Concord, MA, onebrother, Richard Cail and his wife Beth of Littleton along with their daughters Emelia and Julia, one sister, Caitlin Levanson and her husband David of McLean, VA and their children, Max, Lily and Jake. In addition, Rob will be missed by his beloved dog Lily, who was always found by his side. Services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Robs memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452(www.alz.org
).