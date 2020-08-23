Ana M. Wiswell, Arevalo, MD, formerly of both Colombia and Clinton, passed away at 54 years old on August 20th, 2020 at home with her husband and family beside her. She was born in Pereira, Colombia on July 25th, 1966 as the fifth and youngest child of her family. She was ardently loved by her mom, Leticia (Lety) Arevalo, her late father, Alfonso Wiswell, as well as her two older sisters Clara y Maria del Amparo and older brothers Ricardo y Gustavo Wiswell. My mom was an incredibly intelligent, empathetic, determined, and loving woman who graduated top of her class from high school and obtained her medical degree from the Universidad Tecnologica de Pereira in 1990. She lived her life always in the service of others, completing her internship in the old Hospital San Juan de Dios in Santa Marta where she met her first husband, my father. Fiercely independent, she practiced as an Attending physician in Pereira until our move to Framingham in 1999. Always adaptable and steadfast, she navigated the many daunting obstacles of being a single mother and immigrant in this country with the support of her family and the friends she made here. She learned English taking night classes with her brother-in-law Didier Restrepo, studied bookkeeping, continued to serve others as a CNA, and taught herself how to be a clinical documentation specialist, initially at St. Vincents hospital and lastly at UMass Memorial Medical Center. In 2015 my mom married the love of her life, Lt. Michael Silva, in Las Vegas, in many ways cementing her new extended family and established life in the United States. A new step-mother to both Jennifer Silva and Michael (Mikey) Silva | and in time, abuelita to Eleanor Lee and Connor Silva | she continued to grace everyone with her wisdom, experience, and as always, unyielding love. To my stepfathers ironic chagrin, she bled Red Sox baseball, always looking forward to opening day. She discovered the wonders of Harry Potter with her nieces, driving us to midnight book release parties and always remarking "Harry got me through some of my darkest moments." Her love was also made manifest in the warmth of her international cooking | sancocho, buuelos, ribeye, or lobstah | and in the way she danced to the tune of her late fathers Colombian music. My mom was our best friend, mentor, hero, and role model. It is a testament to her life that she impacted so many people with her love, just as she did me. Wise until the very end, she would have wanted me to finish her obituary reminding us all that the ones that love us never truly leave us. And as she said to me, now that I have become one with the Force, the Force will be with youalways. Love, always. And undeniably, my mom preached the power of love. -Csar Alberto Rodriguez, MD Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, private funeral services are planned at the Dee Funeral Home in Concord. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ana's memory may be made to Beacon Hospice Care, 36 Williams Street, Leominster, MA 01453 or to Mass General Cancer Center at Emerson Hospital c/o Development Office at 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to offer a condolence in her online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com
