Andre Stephenson Audette, of Concord, born March 13th, 1992 in Boston, died by his own hand on July 19th, 2020. Creative to the very core of his soul, Andre Audette will be remembered for his artistic talents. From a very early age, his drawing ability was recognized and celebrated. He made art every single day of his life. He drew, he painted, he silk-screened, he made pottery and blown glass, he was a visual creator and art appreciator. He also enjoyed ice hockey and was a fluid and graceful skater, skateboarder and roller blader. Coached by many wonderful fathers, they remember him as a quiet leader who inspired by example. A few highlights of his life include winning the state hockey championship on his birthday, climbing Cadillac Mountain at dawn with his family, enjoying music festivals, the many summers with family and friends at 3Mile Island camp, being the youngest artist accepted to a juried art show at the Concord Art Assoc. and attending Rhode Island School of Design. Much of his art extended beyond the medium, gifting it to others was equally important to him. A key image in his later years was the mandala of two people connected by a journey of understanding in the mind, heart and body. Heart to heart - eye to eye - selfless - speechless. - together in a shared quest. Andre enjoyed the camaraderie and friendships he made while working at Haute Coffee, Verrill Farm, 80 Thoreau, Albright Art and Seawright Day Lily farm. For the last nine years, Andre had suffered mental illness which ravaged his creativity and stole his dreams. He tried to remain positive and his recent art work represents the daily battle he had with hearing voices. He made t-shirts, stickers, banners, buttons, sweatshirts with smiling faces and "All is Well " which he sold and gave away to the many people and friends he made in Concord Center. His designs live on all over the world from Canada to Puerto Rico to Singapore. Andre meditated on and savored the beauty and ever-changing majesty of nature: clouds moving across the sky, the wind in the trees, the harmony of blue and green. He was a compassionate soul who gently caught insects trapped indoors and released them outside. These words don't even come close to illustrating the amazing person that Andre IS. He is every fluffy cloud, every blue sky, every green leaf. He brought so much joy to our world. Andre is no longer suffering, he is free. His family and friends will remember him for all is well. Andre leaves behind his grandmother Judith Stephenson (Acton), his parents, Steve and Karen (Concord), brother, Gerald, sister-in-law Stephanie and nephew Stephen Thomas (Puerto Rico) and brother Kenzie (Concord), he was predeceased by grandparents Gerald Andre and Grace (Peterson) Audette and Gillis Stephenson. Family and friends are invited to visiting hours on July 25th from 10a.m. to 12p.m. in the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, Concord Center. In accordance with current COVID guidelines, all attendees are required to wear masks and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Concord Center for the Visual Arts, 37 Lexington Road, Concord, MA 01742 (www.concordart.org
). Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to offer a condolence in Andre's online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com
.