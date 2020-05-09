|
|
Ann Comer, 94, of Concord passed away on Saturday May 2, 2020 at the Care Dimensions Hospice House in Lincoln following a brief illness. Ann was born in 1925 in Windber, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Robert Gair Pfahler and Muriel Gebhard Pfahler. After receiving her primary and high school education in the Windber Public Schools, Ann went on to Penn State University from which she graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelors of Science Degree in Chemistry in 1946. Ann, always an excellent student, was a member of the Iota Sigma Pi and Alpha Lamda Delta honor societies, as well as the Phi Mu sorority. At Penn State, Ann met her husband Joseph John Comer in the microscopy laboratory, and the couple married in 1947. In 1947 Ann began her career as a chemist at the research laboratory of General Analine and Film Corporation in Easton Pennsylvania where she worked until 1951. From 1952-1955 she was employed as a research assistant in the Mineral Industries Department at Penn State. In 1984 Ann began working at the Concord Free Public Library following a number of years as a library volunteer, a job which dovetailed perfectly with her life-long love of books and reading. Ann was well-loved and appreciated by patrons and fellow employees alike. She retired from the library in 2012 at the age of 87. After Ann and Joe relocated to Concord in 1962, Ann devoted herself to both her family and to many years of volunteer public service. A life-long advocate for civil and human rights, she was a board member of the League of Women Voters of Concord for nearly 20 years, serving in many capacities including membership chairman, public relations chairman, finance drive chairman, vice president, and editor of the League bulletin. Ann was also an active member of the St. Bernards Church Human Rights Group, and served 12 years as a Girl Scout Leader. As the Comer children grew older Ann continued her volunteer activities including delivering Wheel-A-Meals to seniors, volunteering as a Friendly Visitor to the house bound seniors, and also serving on Concord Bus Transportation and Sidewalk Committees. In the late 1970s she began her volunteer work at the Concord Free Public Library which went on to become a second career for her. Ann loved the out-of-doors. She was a wonderful gardener and for many years kept up a beautiful flower garden. She was also an amazing knitter, keeping Joe and her children well stocked with sweaters, hats, and mittens. Aside from her beloved husband and children, reading books was perhaps her greatest passion. She swept through a variety of genres and made sure her family was always well-stocked with reading material. When not reading, Ann also kept busy completing crossword puzzles and keeping up with her favorite sports teams. Ann is survived by her children Robert Comer and wife Inge Knudson of Concord, Joanne Comer Bickford and husband Fred E. Bickford of Center Sandwich, New Hampshire, Barbara Ann Comer of Winter Haven, Florida, and Arthur Comer of Concord; grandchildren Max Comer, Karin Knudson, Jacob Comer, Frederick Bickford, Aaron Comer, Emma Bickford Basto, and Nicoletta Comer; great grandchild, Kayleigh Comer; and sister Barbara Muschlitz. In addition to her parents, Ann was predeceased by her sisters Carol Meek and Dorothy Miller. Adored wife, loving mother, caring grandmother, Ann will be greatly missed. Consistent with guidance concerning COVID-19, a public service will be celebrated at a later date. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Friends of the Concord Free Public Library, P.O. Box 644, Concord, MA 01742.
Published in Concord Journal from May 9 to May 16, 2020