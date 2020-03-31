|
|
Ann Burke Hoyt, a woman who leaves a legacy of unconditional love, died peacefully on Saturday, March 28, 2020 in the Sterling Village Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, at the age of 80. Her family is eternally grateful to her full care team at Sterling Village, and to a handful of other caregivers, who provided extraordinary care and comfort during the last chapter of her life. Ann was married to the late Ivan K. Hoyt, Jr. who died in 2006. Born in Concord on June 7, 1939, she was the daughter of the late James and Margaret (Grimes) Burke. She was a longtime resident of Concord, before moving to Fitchburg and Shirley. Ann will be remembered for her pure and positive spirit, and an unwavering love of her family. She touched lives deeply, and was adored by many as a constant source of love, support, persistence, and determination. A beautiful woman inside and out, she will be sorely missed forever. Those left to remember her wonderful life include: two children, Christopher J. Gearon and his wife Jean S. Gearon of Derwood, MD and Susan A. Gearon of Washington, DC; two grandchildren, James H. "Jake" Gearon and Katherine H. "Kate" Gearon; her brother, James "Ted" Burke and his wife Vivian Burke of Concord, MA; and two nephews. Edward J. "Ted" Gearon, the father of her children, predeceased her. Due to current restrictions on gatherings caused by COVID-19, private services and burial will take place at St. Bernards Cemetery in Concord. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Sandy Spring Friends School, 16923 Norwood Rd., Sandy Spring, MD 20860, or www.ssfs.org. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. For service updates and Anns online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneral Home.com.
Published in Concord Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 7, 2020