Ann (Anna Margaret Sells) Jacobs of Stow, MA, formerly of Concord, died peacefully on December 14, 2019. She was 87 years old. Ann was born in Freeborn County, MN in 1932 and raised on the family farm, helping her father tend the crops and fostering her lifelong love of animals. She graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1954, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education. After college, her teaching career spanned nearly four decades in schools in California, Maryland, Seattle, Concord, and a long tenure at Conant School in Acton. Ann brought experiential learning to her classroom years ahead of her time, engaging her students with plays, art projects, and exciting activities with animals. While still teaching and during her retirement, Ann thrived when engaging in the communities of which she was a part. She volunteered for many years at Emerson Hospital and Open Table and enjoyed membership in the Acton Women's Club and Red Hats Society. She was an active parishioner at Trinitarian Congregational Church in Concord, teaching Sunday School and directing the Christmas Pageant, helping with Caring Connection, and serving on the Deaconate. Ann delighted in playing Duplicate Bridge and joined numerous Bridge Groups. She attained the distinction of Life Master. She was also an avid reader and enjoyed concerts and movies. Ann was creative and known as an Idea Person. She was adventurous and loved traveling, enjoying trips in North America, Western Europe, Egypt, Fiji, and New Zealand. Most important to Ann was loving connection with her family and friends. She was a devoted mother to her two sons and grandmother of three. She thoroughly enjoyed organizing and attending family reunions across the country with her many first cousins. She is survived by her two sons John (Sharon) of Smithfield, VA and Thomas (Christine) of Concord, MA; her three grandchildren (Katherine, Joseph, Julia); her sisters Sarah Roberson (Minneapolis, MN) and Mary Paulson (Hanska, MN); and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Ben and Lelia Sells. Relatives and friends are invited to gather and celebrate Ann's life during a Memorial Service on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 am at Trinitarian Congregational Church, 51 Walden Street, Concord, MA. A reception will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Concord Education Fund, PO Box 202, Concord, MA 01742. Contributions can be made online at www.concorded fund.org Arrangements under the care of Glenn D. Burlamachi, Concord Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Concord. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.concordfuneral.com
Published in Concord Journal from Dec. 20 to Dec. 27, 2019