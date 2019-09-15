|
Ann L. Macomber, age 89, of Westwood and formerly of Concord, died peacefully on July 2, 2019. Andy as she was affectio- nately known, is survived by her son John Macomber, his wife Kristin, and their child- ren, Ian and Eric; her daug- hter Grace Macomber Bird, her husband Jerry Bird, and their children, Derek, Meredith and Elena; and her son George (Jory) Macomber, his wife Martha, and their children, Sam, Clark and Anna. Andy was predeceased by her husband George Macomber, as well as by her parents and her bro- ther, Neil Leonard. A memorial service is scheduled for September 27th at 11AM, at the First Parish Unitarian Church, 20 Lexington Road, Concord MA. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. For her full obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Concord Journal from Sept. 15 to Sept. 22, 2019