|
|
Ann Leason, 91, passed away peacefully on April 16, 2020 after being visited by her loving daughter Sherry. Ann was born in Providence, RI. to Anna and James Forbes. She was married to Edwin Leason in 1950 and they eventually settled in Norwood and raised two children, Cheryl and her older brother David who died in 1976 from a vehicle accident. In 1991, Ann moved in with Sherry and her family in Concord and began almost thirty years of very active life in the Concord community. She immediately became Nana to her two live in grandchildren, Stephen and Sarah and of course to the family's beloved golden retriever Tyler who could be seen driving around town in the back of Nana's car. She worked at the Middlesex School for twenty years and was known to all as the receptionist with the always full candy dish. She also joined the community at the Trinity Episcopal Church and most importantly became a fixture in the Choir. She loved singing and the joy of being with people and of course she never left her home without being properly attired. Dressing appropriately for any and all occasions was very important. It is safe to say that Ann loved the Concord community and they loved her. She also loved being able to watch her grandchildren grow up right in front of her and the wonderful experience of welcoming two Great Grandsons into the world, Robbie and Conall. Ann leaves behind her loving daughter Sherry and her husband Steve, her two grandchildren, Stephen and Sarah. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers: please send any gifts in her memory to: Trinity Episcopal Church, Music Fund, 81 Elm St., Concord, Ma. 01742 Arrangements under the care of Concord Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Concord. For service update and online guestbook visit: www.concordfuneral.com
Published in Concord Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 27, 2020