Anna Marie (Ammendolia) D'Italia, age 102, of Concord, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, November 3rd, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward Gene D'Italia. Anna was born in Concord, Massachusetts on January 14th, 1917. She was the daughter of the late Antonino and Grace (Cucinotta) Ammendolia, both of whom emigrated from Sicily, Italy and the sister of Dominic, John, Angela (Blanchette), Samuel, Antonina (Lombardo), Anthony, and Josephine. She was raised in Concord, and educated at Concord-Carlisle Regional High School, class of 1935. The Ammendolia family owned and operated Pine Tree Farm on Concord Turnpike for more than seventy years. Anna met Edwardher Eddiethrough a family friend and they married on October 13th, 1945. They first settled in Concord, Mass. and then moved to Acton, Mass. and raised their family togetherdaughters Patricia, Grace, and Jeanne. Family was most important to Anna. Everyone was always welcomed at Annas table, where family and friends enjoyed her cookingespecially her meatballs, lasagna, and stuffed artichokesand lively conversations. She loved to entertain, especially for the holidays. She could often be found cheering for her grandchildren at soccer games and sporting events when they were young, and had a competitive spirit that sparkled on Bingo Night. To say she was an avid Bruins fan would undersell her passion for the team and sport of hockey. She always watched the games broadcasts, usually armed with a good luck charm or two. For her 100th birthday, her family organized a special gift of mementos from The Bruins, complete with a personal letter signed by Cam Neely. Anna is survived by her daughters Grace D'Italia of Hudson, Mass.; Jeanne Shaw of Whitefield, Maine; her eight cherished grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Anna was predeceased by her husband Edward DItalia, her daughter Patricia Ribeiro, and her son-in-law Michael Shaw. Family and friends will gather for visiting hours to honor and remember Anna on Saturday, November 9th, 2019 from 10 a.m.11:30 a.m. at the Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home, 42 Concord Street, Maynard, MA 01754. Her funeral mass and prayer service will follow at 12 p.m. at Saint Bridget Parish, One Percival Street, Maynard, Mass. Burial will immediately follow at Saint Bernard's Cemetery, Route 62 and Bedford Street in Concord, Mass. Flowers may be sent to Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home, 42 Concord Street, Maynard, MA 01754. For life story, service information or directions, or to leave an online condolence, please visit her memorial page at: www.FowlerKennedy FuneralHome.com
Published in Concord Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 12, 2019