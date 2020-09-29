We regret to announce the passing of Ann Pickering Lang, a beloved mother, friend, neighbor and Concord resident who left this world on September 24, 2020. Ann deeply loved Concords history and celebrations. She never conceded to Patriots Day being moved from its original date to being celebrated on the nearest Monday. On April 19th, she met the dawn at the Concord Bridge to pay tribute to the midnight ride of Paul Revere, and returned home to unfurl an enormous American flag above her front porch. During the bicentennial, she hosted the 1st Michigan Fife and Drum Corps at her home. The Fourth of July found her organizing and celebrating with her fellow Concordians at Picnic in the Park. In 1996, the Town of Concord recognized Ann as an honored citizen. She was surprised and humbled by the accolade. One of her favorite parts of the celebration was the horse drawn carriage ride through town. Ann may be best known for her commitment to the 4-H organization. She mentored club members across Middlesex County as she helped them with Favorite Foods, Visual Presentations and 4-H records. The Middlesex County 4-H Fife and Drum Corp was founded by Ann, who started the group from the living room of her home. The corps first parade was the April 19, 1972 Patriots Day Parade with the membership made up of the children of eight families. They marched with the Spirit of 76 group at the head of the parade, carrying three flags: a 4-H flag that was given to the group by the Concord Minutemen, the American flag presented by the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Langs own Bedford Flag. In 1980, Ann became a member of the Middlesex County 4-H Fair Board of Directors, a position she held until her retirement from the Board in 2018. She served as President of the Board for over 10 years, and upon her retirement in 2018, was named an Honorary Director for the Fair. During the annual 4-H Fair, she cooked and served the Judges Luncheon, judg ed many departments including food preservation and the poultry department, where she pranked 4-H members and other judges by slipping eggs into the rooster cages. She was a trustee for the Middlesex County Robert J. Stowkowski Memorial Scholarship Fund. Ann spent over fifteen years working toward the restoration of the Melvin Memorial in Sleepy Hollow Cemetery. Her persistence sometimes was a thorn in lesser enthusiasts sides. However, the end results showed her wisdom. She will be laid to rest in Sleepy Hollow alongside her daughter Beket Lang, who predeceased her in 1984 at the age of 20, and her husband Harris D. Lang. One of Anns joys was to live during her final months at the home of her daughter Trisa Gay and husband Dennis Gay, and spend time with her cherished grandson Andrew Gay, a recent graduate of Champlain College in Burlington, Vermont. In addition to her family in the United States, Ann will be cherished and missed by her beloved cousins in Bogota, Columbia. The family will hold a private interment on October 2, 2020 at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery. Concords Town Flag will fly at half-staff as a tribute to Ann being recognized as Concords 1996 Honored Citizen. Should you wish, donations in Anns memory may be made to the Middlesex County 4-H Fifes and Drums at 157 Parker Rd, Framingham, MA 01702 and the Middlesex County 4-H Fair Robert J. Stowkowski Memorial Scholarship Fund at the Middlesex County Fair, P.O. Box 352 Westford, MA 01886-0352. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to offer a condolence in her online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com
