Arthur Lawrence Stevenson, resident of Concord from 1957 to 2002, died on June 7, 2020 at age 96 in Peterborough, New Hampshire. Born in Boston on May 28, 1924, he was the son of Arthur and Dorothy Stevenson. Arthur grew up in Wellesley, Massachusetts and went to Williams College where he was a freshman in December 1941 at the time of Pearl Harbor. He served in the Army Air Force from 1943 to 1946 and again in Korea. With the support of the GI Bill, he graduated from Williams in February of 1948 and Harvard Law School in 1953. Arthur started his career at the Boston firm of Goodwin, Proctor & Hoar in 1953 and retired from there in 1988 as a partner and chairman of the labor practice. A second career in trust and estate management at Nichols and Pratt spanned 11 years from 1988 to 1999. Arthur married Margaret McDougall (also from Wellesley) in 1956, they moved to Concord in 1957 and were deeply engaged in the towns life and government for the next 45 years. The Stevensons lived on Oxbow Road and enjoyed being part of the Conantum community with its celebrations, stewardship of common land and close friendships with neighbors. Arthur and Margarets son Henry and daughter Peg attended the public schools and graduated from Concord Carlisle. Arthur started serving the town on a committee to study the future of the Whites Pond area and went on to serve on the Planning Board from 1960 to 1972. He was elected to the Board of Selectmen for two terms, was appointed Town Counsel, serving 14 years, and was elected Town Meeting Moderator, serving for eight years, concluding in 2000. He enjoyed presiding and loved the direct democracy of Town Meeting. Among his favorite projects for the town was helping plan the Bicentennial Celebration in 1975, joking that the best way to protect visiting president Gerald Ford from protesters was to line the road to the Old North Bridge with a double row of Girl Scouts. Following his retirement from town government, Arthur wrote A History of the Concord Town Charter describing the towns evolution to a Town Manager form of government. He served as Treasurer of the Concord Free Public Library from 1988 to 1999 and helped raise funds to rebuild the branch in West Concord. Arthur was a devoted congregant and served in offices at Trinity Episcopal Church while Margaret attended and served the First Parish Unitarian Church. In 2001 Arthur and Margaret were named Concords Honored Citizens, which they treasured. Arthur loved walking and hiking and worked tirelessly on acquisition of conservation land in Concord. With the Appalachian Mountain Club he hiked throughout New England and in Europe. The Stevensons had a cabin in Belgrade Lakes, Maine where Arthur loved to play tennis and swim in the lake and did so into his eighties. Arthur and Margaret moved to Peterborough, New Hampshire and the Rivermead community in 2002 where they enjoyed a new circle of active friends and neighbors. Margaret passed away in 2016. Arthurs friends sustained him at Rivermead where he played and taught bridge to enthusiastic students until a few months before his passing. Arthur was known for his dry wit and intelligence and he read voraciously | history and biography were favorites. Numerous volumes about his heroes Oliver Wendell Holmes and Winston Churchill cluttered his apartment. He had a lighthearted willingness to join in the fun | he sang in community musicals written by Margie for Conantum and in variety shows at Rivermead | shocking everyone when the normally stern Arthur appeared on stage in hats and costumes. Arthur was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his son Henry and wife Susan of Marlborough, Massachusetts; grandsons James and Andrew Stevenson; daughter Peg Stevenson and her partner Karen Topakian of San Francisco, California, sister Nancy Jones of Falmouth, Massachusetts and many nieces and nephews. The family suggests that memorial contributions can be made in Arthurs name to the Concord Free Public Library, 129 Main Street Concord, MA 01742



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store