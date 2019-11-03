Home

Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
27-33 Bedford Street
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-2030
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
27-33 Bedford Street
Concord, MA 01742
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
8:30 AM
Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
27-33 Bedford Street
Concord, MA 01742
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
Holy Family Parish
Resources
Arthur M. "Joe" Getsick Obituary
Arthur M. "Joe" Getsick, age 88, died on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the E.N. Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital in Bedford, following a long illness. He was the beloved husband for 65 years of Ruth (Hudson) Getsick. Joe was a longtime Concord resident, a proud Army veteran of the Korean War, and a longstanding member of the Local 25 Teamster Union of Boston. In addition to his wife, Joe leaves behind two devoted sons, Kenneth Getsick and his wife Angela of Melrose and David Getsick of Chelmsford, three grandsons, David Jr., Jacob, and Stephen Getsick, one sister, Simone Friday of Pitman, N.J., and several nieces and nephews. His sister, Margaret Rowell, predeceased him. Family and friends may attend visiting hours on Friday, November 8, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, Concord Center. His funeral will be held on Saturday, November 9, at 8:30 a.m. from the Dee Funeral Home, followed by a funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. in Holy Family Parish, Monument Square, Concord Center. Burial will follow at St. Bernard's Cemetery in Concord, where Officers of the United States Army will present military honors. Concord's Town Flag will fly at half-staff on Saturday, November 9, in honor of Joe's service to our country during the Korean War. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Concord Council on Aging, 1276 Main Street, Concord, MA 01742. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to send a condolence in his online guest book, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Concord Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 9, 2019
