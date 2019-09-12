|
Avis J. (Putonen) Waite, age 82, a Concord resident for nearly 75 years, died peacefully at Emerson Hospital on Monday, September 9, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Donald Waite who died in 2001. Born in Hartford, Connecticut on March 12, 1937, she was the daughter of the late John and Frances (Goldman) Putonen. After graduating from Concord High School in 1955, she married Don, the love of her life, on July 3, 1955 at First Parish in Concord. She attended nursing school at Emerson Hospital in Concord, and remained on staff for over thirty years as a dedicated Nurse and Caregiver to countless patients. Avis will be forever remembered as being lovingly devoted to her family. She was a kind woman who embodied an unwavering positive outlook and demeanor throughout her life. She enjoyed wonderful friendships with neighbors, and was considered the Matriarch of the Damon Street neighborhood. One could often find her near the front desk at Concord Council on Aging, where she remained a passionate volunteer up until her passing. She was also a former Girl Scout leader, and loved bowling in her spare time. Her memory will be cherished by her son, Walter Waite and his wife Debbie of Concord, her daughter, Cheryl Bell of Ashland, two grandsons, Billy Brackney and his wife Laura of Denton, TX and Jake Brackney of Falls Church, VA, three great grandchildren, Dexter, Michael, and Hazel Brackney, all of Denton, TX, and her grand-dog Gunther. She was predeceased by one brother, Richard Putonen, and also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, Concord Center on Saturday, September 14th at 2:45 pm, followed by a procession to Sleepy Hollow Cemetery for a graveside service beginning at 3 pm. If one wishes, contributions in her memory may be made in lieu of flowers to an organization close to Aviss heart | the Concord Council on Aging, 1276 Main Street, Concord, MA 01742. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to send a condolence in Aviss online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Concord Journal from Sept. 12 to Sept. 19, 2019