Barbara Beatley Anthony, age 91, a 65-year Concord resident, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Carleton-Willard Village in Bedford. She was the wife of Reed Pierce Anthony, Jr. who passed away three days later on Friday, May 9, 2020.
Barbara Beatley was born in Boston, Massachusetts on Feb. 25, 1929, a daughter of the late Grace (Cobb) Beatley and Bancroft Beatley, who was President of Simmons College from 1933 to 1955. Raised in Belmont, Barbara attended Shady Hill School and Winsor School. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1950 from Radcliffe College. While in college, she met Reed, who graduated from Harvard College in 1950, and they were married on November 17, 1951. They settled in Concord and raised their family there. Barbara taught fourth grade in the Concord Public Schools beginning in 1951. She later stayed home for 15 years to raise their three children, while remaining active in community affairs by serving on the Board of Directors of the local League of Women Voters chapter and by being elected to two terms on the Concord School Committee. In 1969, Barbara returned to full-time work as an educator, first as third-grade teacher at Brooks School of Concord and later as Assistant Head of that school. For the last ten years of her career, before retiring in 1991, she worked in the Admissions and Financial Aid Office of the Harvard Graduate School of Arts & Sciences. Barbara enjoyed gardening, needle crafts, playing the flute in chamber music groups, and taking walks and canoe trips in New England and eastern Canada. In retirement, she and Reed divided their time between Concord, Mass. and Guilford, VT. where she was active in the Guilford Historical Society. They traveled widely, preferring adventures by ship and rail, including a voyage around the world as passengers on a cargo container ship. Her eldest son, Benjamin Anthony of Littleton, MA, passed away in 2011. In addition to her husband, Barbara is survived by her children, Charlotte Anthony of Prescott, AZ, and Stephen Anthony of Washington, DC, and by Bens wife, Jeanne Anthony of Torrington, CT, as well as eight grandchildren. She once observed that each generation of her family faced more choices than the last, adding, "I have great comfort in the fact that our grandchildren are receiving the same strong family support that I received, and that will stand by them throughout their lives." Private service and burial will be in Guilford, Vermont. Donations in her memory may be made to the National Audubon Society, 225 Varick St., New York NY 10014 www.audubon.org or the Pine Street Inn, 444 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA 02118 www.pinestreetinn.org Arrangements under the care of Glenn D. Burlamachi, Concord Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Concord. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.concordfuneral.com.
Published in Concord Journal from May 12 to May 19, 2020