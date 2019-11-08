|
Barbara J. (Ogg) ORourke, 91, a Carlisle resident for sixty years, died on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. She was the wife of the late Francis T. ORourke who died in 1985. She was born in Arlington on December 3, 1927 to her late parents, William and Gertrude (Roberts) Ogg. She graduated from Concord High School with the class of 1946. Mrs. ORourke moved to Carlisle in 1959, and has been a longtime parishioner at St. Irene Church. She was a woman of strong faith, and enjoyed being active in the St. Irene Womens Club for many years. For thirty-five years, she owned and operated a livestock farm in Carlisle. Those who knew her well will never forget her love for cooking. She will be deeply missed by three children, Michael ORourke and his wife Marluce of Northborough, Thomas ORourke of South Fork, CO, and Deborah Ammendolia and her husband Jack of Concord, her grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Ashley Ammendolia, and Wade, Wesley, and Trisha ORourke, her sister, Elizabeth Melanson of Burlington, and many nieces and nephews. She was also the sister of the late Dorothy Ogg, Joyce Cossette, Donald Ogg and Thomas Ogg. Family and friends will gather for visiting hours in St. Irene Roman Catholic Church, 181 East Street, Carlisle on Tuesday, November 12th from 10 am to 12 pm. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 pm. Burial will follow at Green Cemetery in Carlisle. Contributions in her memory may be made to St. Irene Church, (please write in memo: for Womens Club), 181 East Street, Carlisle, MA 01741. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to offer a condolence in her online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Concord Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 15, 2019