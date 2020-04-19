|
Barbara J. (Lauriat) Platt, 98, of Concord, and formerly of Littleton, died of natural causes on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at House in Lincoln, MA. She was the beloved wife of sixty years to James H. Platt, who passed away in 2012. Born in Boston, MA on October 7, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Lillian Lauriat. She grew up in Wollaston, MA and graduated from North Quincy High School. She worked for John Hancock Insurance Company until 1943, when she enlisted in the Womens Marine Corps, stationed at Camp Lejeune. She was discharged from the Marines with a rank of Sergeant. She enjoyed spending time participating in various social activities, such as knitting, swimming, bowling groups, along with volunteering and playing card games with her grandchildren. She always, always had a smile on her face. Barbara and Jim married in 1952 and made their home in Concord, MA. She was a member of the Trinitarian Congregational Church in Concord. In 1998, they built a house in Littleton, MA to be closer to their only child, Heidi Platt Gruskowski. When Jim passed away in 2012, she moved to Newbury Court in Concord, where she made her home for the past eight years. Barbara leaves her daughter, Heidi Platt Gruskowski, and husband, Dr. Craig Gruskowski, and four grandchildren, Sarah, Tabitha, Edward, and Jill, all of Littleton. She will be laid to rest beside her husband at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in Concord. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to offer a condolence in Barbaras online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneral Home.com.
Published in Concord Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 26, 2020