Barbara Bobbi Tucker died on June 19 th of pulmonary failure at her home in Lincoln. She was 86. She and her husband, Ted Tucker, built their home together brick by brick. It is in the lovely garden overlooking the pond that their life began together in 1955. Bobbis parents, Arthur and Gertrude Marcia Howe with sisters Debbie and Priscilla, of Ardsdale, NY, found their way to Rabbit Bluff in East Orleans, MA | their summer home. There, under Marcias guidance they took great joy in lithography, printmaking, portraits and watercolors. Bobbi graduated from Sullins Academy in Virginia and from Colby-Sawyer College in New London, NH where she founded the Buzzin Dozen group. Later she began a career in specialized eye training and then worked in real estate in the greater Boston area for 30 years. Her children, Jesse Tucker with wife Sarah, Lincoln Tucker, daughter Jennifer with husband Tom Perley together with her granddaughter, Lindel Tucker and grandson, Sam Perley, will carry on her legacy of gardening, cooking and caretaking the family summer home on Cape Cod. She had a life as Momkat filled with music, flowers, puppies, chickens and ponies.
Published in Concord Journal from Sept. 18 to Sept. 25, 2019